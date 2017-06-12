Crews respond to serious accident on Route 20 in West Springfiel - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

BREAKING

Crews respond to serious accident on Route 20 in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

West Springfield crews have reported to a serious motorvehicle accident on Route 20 between Dewey & Old Westfield Road.

A portion of Route 20 will be closed for an extended period of time.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

