Jo Ringer's late husband's girlfriend arraigned in court today

As the search for a missing Clarksburg woman, Jo Ringer continues, her late husband's girlfriend was arraigned today for misleading a police officer in connection with the investigation.

Laura Reilly of Easthampton was arraigned this afternoon in Berkshire Superior Court in Pittsfield.

She’s been charged in connection with the investigation into a missing Clarksburg woman.

Jo Ringer was last seen on March 2.

Her husband, Chad Reidy, is the sole suspect. He was found dead of an apparent suicide back in April.

Her family said that they won’t give up searching for Jo.

Now, Reilly hasn’t come forward with any information that could be a lead in the case, but her family said that this is a start.

“I wish she would come forward with information, but it feels good she's being put through the court system for not coming forward with information, and paying for lying to the police,” said Savanah Ringer.

Reilly was released on a $1,500 bail.

She will return to court on November 29 for a pre-trial hearing.

Jo Ringer’s family said that they will be holding another candlelight vigil on June 21 at Millside Park in Easthampton.

It will be from 8-10 p.m.

