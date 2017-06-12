Wilbraham playground closed after vandals damage construction site

The Wilbraham Children's Museum playground was vandalized over the weekend and is now closed until further notice.

As police step up patrols around the area, the volunteers who run the playground are asking for help getting it back open.

"We get to hang out on the playground, which is meant for children under the age of 5, so it makes it a lot less worrisome for moms of small kids," said Amanda Edgar.

Wilbraham mom Amanda Edgar brings her two kids to the Wilbraham Children's Museum playground often.

"We just get to enjoy the shade and meet a lot of other people in our community."

"Unfortunately, my kids are bearing the consequences of people who just aren't super responsible."

The museum told Western Mass News that vandals damaged this construction site, which is becoming a brand new pavilion, hoping to give the kids some shade and a cool place to be.

Many volunteers doing the work themselves.

"That combined with the worry that somebody was going to tamper with things or get hurt, and the fact that we've had some missing items and some litter, we just decided to close down for a little," said Museum President Lisa Chapline.

A police report was filed and Wilbraham Police said that they will be stepping up patrols around the area, but in the meantime, the playground will remain closed as the museum tries to figure out how to move forward.

The museum and playground operate solely on volunteers and donations, and because of that the museum now needs to figure out how they are going to come up with the money to fix what has already been done.

You can donate to the playground on this Gofundme page.

