Over 1,000 Agawam customers lost power including police station

Over 1,000 customers were without power tonight in Agawam as of 8 p.m. for an unknown issue, according to the Eversource outage map.

Agawam Police said that they are receiving a number of calls but have not yet discovered the source.

They are currently running power from a generation.

