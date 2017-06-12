Over 1,000 Agawam customers lost power including police station

Over 1,000 customers were without power tonight in Agawam as of 8 p.m. for an unknown issue, according to the Eversource outage map.
Agawam Police said that they are receiving a number of calls but have not yet discovered the source.
They are currently running power from a generation.
Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.
