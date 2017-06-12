Thousands lost power in Western Mass following record level temps

Many of us decided to beat the heat today by staying indoors with the air conditioning turned on high, but thousands of people in western Mass. were without power this evening including Springfield, West Springfield and Agawam.

Agawam Police Station was one of the places that was hit.

According to the Eversource website, at around 8 p.m., more than 13 hundred people were without power in Agawam, and about 60 in West Springfield.

Eversource said that was due to a tractor trailer hitting four poles.

This, on top of 2,000 people in Springfield without power at around 6:30, because of a transformer fire on Old Farm Road.

Eversource said almost all of the customers who experienced outages should be restored.

They expect full restoration within the next few hours.

