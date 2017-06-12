Westfield veteran designs mural to honor fallen heroes

A new mural on display in Westfield is drawing attention from community members and across social media.

The mural, which depicts a cross, American flag, and the Twin Towers, was designed by a veteran who is disabled, and through her hard work and dedication, she said there is much more to this mural than what meets the eye.

If you ever drive down Summer Street in Westfield and pass by the side of Brake King Automotive, you might come across this mural.

What you see now is the finished product.

It was designed by Julie Perry, a Westfield veteran who found her passion in art.

"I was able to find what works for me, and this is not my last mural, I don't believe."

The original shop owner wanted a mural to pay tribute to veterans who struggle and have fallen.

Perry was contacted, and through her experiences, paid the ultimate tribute.

It took Perry nearly a year to put the elements of this mural together, from the military cross with tombstones, connected to the pledge of allegiance and the Twin Towers.

Looking further down the American flag and sea anchor, and ending with world peace.

Perry said it is not just about thanking or honoring, it's about both.

"It's to cover the sacrifices made, whether it was someone who died innocently, someone who was killed wrongly, someone killed rightfully."

Perry has made sacrifices herself.

The 25-year-old disabled veteran has overcome several challenges in her military career, including PTSD, which affects millions of people nationwide, but when it comes to what this mural means, Perry quickly shrugged it off.

"What I went through is this small in comparison to what a lot of those people went through that I did this mural for."

The mural has received mixed reactions on social media.

While she is a religious person, Perry assures residents that there is no religious intent, but said it is not about us, it is about the veterans who gave it their all for the freedom to live our lives.

