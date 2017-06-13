First Warning Weather Day with a few strong storms possible this afternoon

Temperatures returned to the mid-90s yesterday and at Westover, we rose to 96 degrees-which broke our record high of 94 set back in 1949! This makes day two in our heat wave and one more day of temps in the 90s is expected.

Today will warm fast with abundant sunshine this morning. Clouds will build in this afternoon with temperature back into the lower 90's. However, clouds build and scattered showers and thunderstorms will flare up by early afternoon. An isolated strong to severe thunderstorm is possible this afternoon-especially along and south of the Mass Pike. The main severe threat will be damaging wind gusts, but large hail is also possible. With the threat for storms today is a First Warning Weather Day!

A cold front will move south tonight, allowing for drier, cooler air to build in. High pressure will give us a sunny day Wednesday with low humidity and temperatures around 80 in the afternoon-near perfect! Thursday is looking good too with a cool morning and highs in the upper 70s in the afternoon.

Our next round of wet weather will arrive for the end of the week with showers moving in midday Friday. Our weekend will stay unsettled, but right now it doesn't look like a total washout. A passing warm front will keep clouds around Saturday along with a risk for showers, then a cold front will bring another round of showers late Sunday.

