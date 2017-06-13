Severe storms and extreme heat through this evening

It remains A First Warning Weather Day!

Thunderstorms continue to develop across southern New England this afternoon and evening. After another very hot day of temperatures in the 90s and abundant sunshine, the atmosphere is quite unstable. The unstable air is a good environment to push thunderstorms to become severe. Our severe threat today is mainly damaging wind gusts, but hail is also a possibility. So far this afternoon, damaging wind gusts have been reported with storms across eastern New York.

Storms diminish with the loss of heating tonight and overnight skies will gradually clear. Drier, more comfortable air will be working in for Wednesday and we begin the day around 60 degrees and peak around 80 in the afternoon under a sunny sky.

High pressure will dominate our weather Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday will begin cooler with lows in the upper 40s, then we return to the 70s in the afternoon with some high clouds. Our next rain chance will be Friday as scattered showers roll in from the southwest. We stay unsettled for Saturday as a warm front moves through western Mass, bringing another rain chance-though spotty. We are warmer and humid Sunday with pop up showers and thunderstorms possible later in the day, then a cold front comes in Monday with likely showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening.

