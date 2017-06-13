Sunshine and seasonable temperatures return

We had our 2nd official heat wave of the season here in western Mass as temps rose into the 90s for a third consecutive day!

At Westover AFB:

Sunday high 94

Monday high 96 (new record)

Tuesday high 94

Scattered thunderstorms continue to diminish this evening as we lose the daytime heating. Most of the thunderstorm activity missed western Mass this afternoon and storms with damaging wind hit the Boston metro area, along with the northern Hudson Valley in New York.

Patchy clouds will decrease overnight, but a little fog may develop in the prone spots. Drier, more comfortable air will be working in for Wednesday and we begin the day around 60 degrees and peak around 80 in the afternoon under a sunny sky.

High pressure will dominate our weather Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday will begin cooler with lows in the upper 40s, then we return to the 70s in the afternoon with some high clouds. Our next rain chance will be Friday as scattered showers roll in from the southwest. We stay unsettled for Saturday as a warm front moves through western Mass, bringing another rain chance-though spotty. We are warmer and humid Sunday with pop up showers and thunderstorms possible later in the day, then a cold front comes in Monday with likely showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening.

