Cooling centers open in Springfield for second straight day

Several cooling centers in Springfield will once again be open to help cope with this heat wave.

The Greenleaf Community Center, which is located right behind the Sixteen Acres Library, opens at 9 a.m. for residents.

The Sixteen Acres Library will be open, too, but not until 1 p.m., along with the Brightwood Library on Plainfield Street, the Forest Park Library on Belmont Avenue, and the East Springfield Library on Osborne Terrace.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno tells Western Mass News that the idea for the centers is simply to give people of all ages a place to go if, or when, they need it most.

"We wanted to open these centers in conveniently placed areas not only for our seniors but also for people that are in need of a safe and cool and environment," Sarno said.

Other cooling stations include:

The Library Express at Pine Point, located at 204 Boston Road is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The East Forest Park Library, located at 122 Island Pond Road is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

