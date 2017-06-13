Annual town election in Longmeadow could bring new DPW facility

The annual town election in Longmeadow has only one question on this year's ballot and if approved, residents could see an increase in taxes.

The current Department of Public Works facility is located at 31 Pondside Road and the new facility the DPW is recommending (Grande Meadows) would be located at 170 Dwight Road.

The question asks: Shall the Town of Longmeadow be allowed to exempt from the provisions of proposition two and one-half, so-called, the amounts required to pay for the bond issue in order to acquire land, construct and equip a new Department of Public Works Facility?

With a yes vote to the question, the average homeowner in Longmeadow (based on average value of Longmeadow homes $340,000) would see an increase of around $51, the proposal estimates.

The DPW Task Force Committee was formed by the Select Board in February of last year. Their task, was "to recommend an appropriate site for construction of a new DPW facility and oversee its design and construction," according to the town's website.

The Task Force identified 27 privately owned properties and 7 public properties which fit the standards of the Town's project engineers from Weston & Sampson for the new facility. That list was then narrowed down to the following 9 sites the site recommendation plan revealed:

1. Synagogue/Temple Site (Private)

2. Grande Meadows (Private)

3. Pomeroy Plot (Town)

4. Wolf Swamp Fields (Town)

5. Water Tower Site (Town)

6. Library/Cordis (Private)

7. Turner Park South (Town)

8. Laurel Park West (Town)

9. Laurel Park East/Bliss Park (Town)

After many meetings, the Task Force recommended the Grande Meadows location. The DPW maintains that no matter where the new facility is placed, there will be a loss in tax revenue and that the cost of the new facility could increase because of equipment and material costs.

The Community House at 735 Longmeadow Street is where the voting will take place. The polls are open today from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

