Skimming devices found at local F.L. Roberts gas stations

Two local F.L. Roberts gas stations were found with skimmers inside pumps the state reports.

One in Easthampton and one in Amherst.

This according to the Massachusetts Division of Standards who sent inspectors out statewide in early May to check for skimming devices attached to gas pumps.

"After examining 1,525 pumps, the agency's 2017 Skimmer Inspection Survey reported that four skimmers were discovered inside pumps at F.L. Roberts service stations in Easthampton and Amherst on May 2nd," says Chris Goetcheus, Director of Communications for the Office of Consumer Affairs & Business Regulation.

Local police were called to both gas stations to "remove and recover" the evidence.

Statewide inspectors also found a number of service stations were failing to "uniformly" use security tape. The tape is used to indicate whether or not the upper chamber of a gas pump has been tampered with.

"Of the 263 gas stations visited, 147 had no security tape affixed to their gas pumps," explained Goetcheus.

It's a security measure that thieves are counterfeiting in an effort to get away with skimming.

"The agency has learned and is warning service station owners that some thieves are now using counterfeit security tape which they place on a pump's upper chamber after placing a skimming device inside a pump," noted Goetcheus.

The state is also urging gas station owners and managers to check the pumps frequently and change locks on pumps so skimmers can't use a universal key purchased on the internet.

"...Regularly check the inside, keypads and debit and credit card slots of their pumps," the Consumer Affairs Undersecretary, John Chapman said, "Thieves will continue using these devices and their placement can occur anywhere and at any time."

Additional, if you are pumping gas be wary of any pump that looks as if it may have been tampered with.

Some Advice When Pumping Gas:

- Use pumps closest to the attendant and be aware of lighting conditions. The darkest lit and furthest pump from the attendant is a thief's ideal target.

- Pay inside and use cash when possible. Credit and debit cards account for more than half of all U.S. gasoline purchases, making it all too easy for thieves to acquire your information.

- Check the condition of the pumps and pay attention to details. Sometimes there are slight abnormalities that you may detect. If it looks suspicious or if you spot any sign of tampering, immediately notify an attendant and make sure the police are called.

- Look around. Some thieves use Blue Tooth technology which requires them to be within a certain distance of the pump. If a person or car seems to be lingering for too long, notify an attendant.

- Finally, monitor your bank account daily and check your credit card statements. Notify your bank or card issuer if anything looks unusual or if you spot fraudulent charges.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.