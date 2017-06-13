Man accused in fatal Amherst bus shelter crash indicted

A Belchertown man accused of crashing his pickup truck into an Amherst bus shelter last year, killing a Northampton man has been indicted.

Peter Sheremeta, 20, is expected to be arraigned by the end of the week.

The NWDA's Office reports a Hampshire Superior Court Grand Jury handed down the indictment against him last Tuesday.

He faces 8 charges including Manslaughter, Manslaughter while OUI, Motor Vehicle Homicide while OUI, OUI, Assault And Battery With A Dangerous Weapon, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Use Without Authority, and Leaving The Scene Property Damage Motor Vehicle Crash.

Sheremeta pleaded not guilty during his first arraignment in Hampshire District Court.

55-year-old, William Wanczyk was inside the shelter waiting for the bus on North Pleasant St. at around 9;30 at night on November 6, 2016, when he struck by the truck. He later died from his injuries at the hospital.

The driver of the truck, allegedly Sheremeta, fled the scene, eventually abandoning it north of the crash site.

He's currently being held at the Hampshire County House of Correction on $100,000 cash bail.

His arraignment in Superior Court is scheduled for this Friday at 2 p.m.

