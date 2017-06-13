Teen killed in crash in Adams identified

A teenager from Adams was killed in a crash late last night that sent 5 others to the hospital.

Kaliq Sherman, 17, from Commercial St. in Adams has been identified as the sole victim in the crash.

This according to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

"At approximately 11:30 Monday night Adams Police received a report of a motor vehicle accident on Upper East Hoosac Street. When emergency responders arrived on the scene they found a vehicle which had travelled down a steep embankment and was resting on the passenger side against a tree," explained Frederick Lantz, Berkshire DA rep.

Sherman was inside the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene.

"Five other occupants of the vehicle were located on Upper East Hoosac Street and were transported to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield for treatment of minor injuries," Lantz added.

No further details have been released.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by State Police, the Berkshire DA's Office, and the Pittsfield Police Department.

