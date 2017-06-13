Weeklong manhunt ends with "violent fugitive" under arrest in Springfield

The Springfield Police Department reports they've apprehended a "violent fugitive" out of Holyoke wanted on a number of warrants.

Kenny Bynum, 23, from Maple Street in Holyoke, was taken into custody by State Police and Springfield Police Detectives Monday morning on Forest Street.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney reports Bynum is a "dangerous individual." Following a weeklong "manhunt" Bynum was arrested while he was sitting in a car. This was at 9:15 a.m. Monday.

"The Warrant Apprehension Unit did an outstanding job following leads for over a week and tracking down this dangerous individual," explained Delaney.

Bynum was taken into custody without incident.

He was arrested on the following outstanding warrants:

1) Hampden Superior Court Bench Warrants for: Armed Robbery, A&B Dangerous Weapon (handgun) and Assault and Battery

2) Springfield District Court Warrants for:

Armed Robbery with a Handgun, A&B Dangerous Weapon

3) Springfield District Court Warrant for: A&B Dangerous Weapon

4) Hampden Superior Court Bench Warrants for:

Firearm Offense with a Prior Violent or Drug Offense, Armed Robbery and A&B Dangerous Weapon (2 counts).

Bynum was expected to be arraigned Tuesday.

