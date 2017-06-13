Nurses at Baystate Franklin plan strike following contract dispute

Baystate Franklin nurses are planning to hold a one-day strike at the end of the month because contract discussions between the union and hospital have stalled.

Both Baystate Health and the Massachusetts Nurses Association made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

"The key issues behind the dispute include management's continued refusal to bargain over workload and staffing, including the nurses' call for an increase in RN staffing at the hospital to ensure safe patient assignments and an end to management's continued use of unwanted overtime, increased weekend work and unscheduled shifts as a staffing mechanism. Management has been refusing to bargain over any staffing, workload and scheduling issues, asserting that it is "management's right" to staff and schedule and not hire as they see fit. Management is also demanding to cut holidays, sick days and vacation time." explained the MNA.

Baystate Health released their statement in regards to the situation. Cindy Russo, Baystate Franklin's President had this to say:

"We have worked hard to obtain a successor contract for our nurses over the last several months," Russo said. "However, the union has continued to make unfounded public accusations about our organization and has not been forthcoming with requested information which has caused us to file an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board."

Baystate Franklin will remain open and operational during the strike. They've also hired a professional staffing agency to provide nurses for "multiple days" during the strike.

"Our priority is the welfare and safety of patients, and we will continue providing safe, quality, uninterrupted care to our community as we have for decades," added Russo.

More than 200 Baystate Franklin nurses who are part of the "bargaining unit" will be affected.

"The last thing nurses want to do is strike, but there comes a point when you have to make a stand, especially when the issues involved impact the very core of our mission as nurses, which is the ability to provide safe and appropriate care up to our professional standards," said Donna Stern, co-chair of the nurses bargaining unit for the 200 nurses at BFMC.

The MNA says these nurses also want to negotiate a "decent and affordable" health insurance benefit.

"The RNs have filed seven unfair labor practice charges against Baystate Franklin with the National Labor Relations Board," the MNA added.

Despite the planned strike, Baystate Health says they still want to come to terms with the nurses.

"We remain committed to bargaining in good faith with the union to reach agreement hopefully without the MNA leading nurses out on strike," Russo added.

Both parties have been bargaining over a new contract since November of last year. The last contract expired on December 31, 2016.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.