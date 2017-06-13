Police details assist construction workers out in the heat

Construction companies and police details had to work out in the sweltering heat today.

Crews have since wrapped up for the day and are trying to cool down from a long day outside.

“We watch and we watch each other. If someone needs a break, they take a break. An officer covers that spot for them,” said Officer Wilk.

Standing out in the sweltering sun and humid air is tough, but it’s just a part of the job for these guys.

They told Western Mass News that they have checks in place to make sure they stay safe in this summer heat.

“Workers are really good though; they have inspectors that are here. They do a good job staying cool. They have cool towels and they take breaks.”

Officers on duty try their best to stay out of the sun, but sometimes that’s not a possibility.

Other police officers patrolling the area often can stop and switch with a detailed officer, so they can sit down and enjoy the air conditioned cruiser, if only for a few minutes.

“You have to do that with the heat like it is today. You can’t stand out here for 9 hours straight, you’ll cook.”

