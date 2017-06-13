Greenfield man found guilty of assault and battery charges again - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Greenfield man found guilty of assault and battery charges against child

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A Greenfield man was found guilty today of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection with an incident that occurred in January 2017.

Michael C. Rosa, 36 of Greenfield was found guilty of kicking a young child inside CVS on Main Street in Northampton.

He was sentenced to 2 ½ years in Hampshire County House of Correction with 6 months to be served directly and the balance suspended for 5 years with terms and conditions including that he comply with Department of Children and Families and participate in an anger management program.

Rosa was not found guilty of a reckless endangerment charge.

