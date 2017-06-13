Four missing Pittsfield teens found

Pittsfield police have located all the teenagers that were reported missing a week ago.

Last Tuesday Pittsfield Police reported 4 teens missing on their Facebook page. All within a few hours of eachother.

15-year-old teen, Trinity Swegel (pictured top left) was the fourth teen that police announced was missing that day.

They were also looking for 17-year-old Lindsey Meehan, (pictured top right) and a pair of teen girls who were possibly together, Allison Olbrych, 17, (pictured bottom left) and Alexis Trask, 15 (pictured bottom right).

"All of these individuals have been located," the Pittsfield Police Department told us today.

Further details on where and how they were located have not been released.

