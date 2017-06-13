Private investigator of Molly Bish case speaks on latest tip

17 years ago, Warren lifeguard Molly Bish disappeared from Comins Pond in Warren.

Her murder remains unsolved, but now a tip has given the family hope that Molly's murderer will be found.

Western Mass News spoke exclusively to the private investigator working for the Bish family.

The Bish family has never lost hope that justice will be served in this agonizing case.

A private investigator for the family told Western Mass News that on Thursday, authorities will be searching for a car that Molly's killer could have been driving.

Sarah Stein is a private investigator working for the Bish family.

The evidence they are looking for is a white car believed to be connected to Molly's disappearance.

Molly Bish was 16 years old when she disappeared from Comins Pond in Warren in June 2000.

Her remains were found in the woods of Palmer about five miles away in 2003.

No one has been charged, but Molly's mother said she saw a man in a white car at the pond when she dropped Molly off.

A tip revealed a car similar to the one Molly's mother saw may be buried in a former campground site in the Brookfield area.

Authorities will be using a ground penetrating radar to try and find the buried car.

"It's a machine that goes over the ground. It's been used quite frequently in forensic cases and long-term unresolved cases where we believe evidence may be buried underground. The operator pushes it over the surface of the ground, it's not invasive, and it will show disturbance patterns below the surface of the earth,” said Sarah.

The lead about the car came from a tip campaign called, "Just One Piece" that the Bish family held in 2014.

The Bish family said that 4 separate individuals came forward to identify a new person of interest.

"In 2014, subsequently through the next couple of years, memories have surfaced in these witnesses that indicate that a vehicle might be buried there.”

So on Thursday authorities will search for that car.

The Bish family hopes this may be the lead that could crack the nearly 17 year old case.

"I believe they are hopeful. I would imagine they're being cautiously optimistic. This has been such a long journey for them, and 17 years is alot of ups and downs, so we're being cautiously optimistic that we'll find something.”

The area that will be searched on Thursday is a former campground.

The Bish family wants to make it clear that the current owner of the property did not own the campground back in 2000.

The current owner has given authorities permission to search the property.

