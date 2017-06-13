Pool business soars as the mercury rises

Pool businesses are getting slammed as the Summer heat hits Western Massachusetts.

There are about 10.6 million swimming pools in the United States. When the heat soars, owners often scramble to get their pool in swimming shape.

But last week, when temperatures dropped into the fifties, it was a different story.

“When it was real cool and rainy, it tends to slow down and people weren’t paying attention to their pools, people couldn’t use them,” said Paul Label, of Sun Splash Pool and Spa.

Many consumers daydream of getting their own pool. But consumers should do their research before making an impulse purchase.

The average cost of an inground pool rings up to nearly $22,000. Above ground pools can cost roughly $6,200, on average.

Pool professionals say that regular maintenance is your best bet when it comes to saving time and money in the long run.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.