Meals on Wheels program makes deliveries to customers in heat wave

When the temperatures rise, it’s always nice to avoid turning on the stove and having a cool meal, and for those that can’t leave the house to shop or aren’t able to cook for themselves, that’s where ‘Meals on Wheels’ comes in.

Cielito Ortiz normally delivers hot meals to seniors in East Springfield.

She began driving this route 4 years ago.

"My mother and my dad used to get meals on wheels, so I thought it was so nice, so I says, hey maybe I can do this."

With a list in hand she preps for the day, making multiple stops along the way to get a meal and bring it to the door, but that’s not all.

Often times she goes inside, especially on days like today when temps are soaring.

"My second stop, I had to turn on her air. She didn't know how to turn it on. You do little things. And on our third stop we are actually going to meet a woman who benefits from these meals and says she looks forward to them each and every day."

"They are like part of your life. Sometimes we are the only ones they see during the whole day."

If you would like to know more about the Meals on Wheels program, you can call Greater Springfield Senior Services at 413-781-8800.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.