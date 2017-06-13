Zookeepers keep animals cool during heat wave at Lupa Zoo

As cooling centers continue to keep residents out of the heat, zoos are taking their own approach to aid their animals today.

With dozens of children walking cage to cage to see them all, zookeepers say keeping them cool will help bring them out for all to enjoy.

From bears and monkeys, to everything in between, the sun beats strong on that thick fur, so it's important to keep it wet.

Joan Lupa, President and CEO of Lupa Zoo in Ludlow is taking extra care of her animals today as the sun shines on them from below.

She told Western Mass News that most of their animals come from tropical environments, so as long as they stay in the shade they'll be okay, but it’s the Himalayan black bears, the monkeys, and the Siberian lynx that require a little something for the sun.

"Animals like bears, we throw ice cubes to them. We keep their swimming pond cold."

The bears and monkeys love the ice. We looked on as a black bear stood on it and sways his head.

A monkey rubbed his feet and hands with it before taking a pile up to share with the family in the shade.

Same goes for the Siberian lynx, which kept to the shadows until the ice arrives.

"She likes cold weather, so we also give her some ice, blocks of ice cubes. She likes to hide in her cubby hole, which is cool."

Lupa told Western Mass News that 5 schools had field trips today, but 2 rescheduled because of the heat.

For those who showed, many with parents, they stress the importance of being prepared.

The zoo remains open normal hours and has an air-conditioned room on site if any guests need to keep cool as this heat wave carries on.

And in between ice trips and water dips, some cages even have black screens that go across the top to keep these animals as safe as they can.

