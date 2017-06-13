West Springfield 9-11 memorial experiences eternal flame issues

If you've traveled past the West Springfield Town Common lately, you may have noticed the eternal flame is not burning.

There's a problem with the flame that the town is currently addressing.

This September will be the sixteenth anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

Town officials are working to make sure the flame will be fixed by September.

The eternal flame was erected after 9-11 to honor West Springfield Melissa Harrington Hughes and all those who died in the tragedy.

The flame which was built about 15 years ago has seen its better days according to West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt.

“When it was designed, it wasn't designed to last as long as it has, and over the years it's been on all the time. It suffered some damage and it's time to make some changes and replace it.”

Recently, the mayor tweeted about the flame, wanting residents to know the town is aware of the problem.

"Inside that monument is all kinds of pipes and contraptions that bring natural gas in and light the flame, so we're having Kleeberg commercial heating supply Honeywell are all donating their time and suppliers to rebuild a Hughe grade commercial flame.”

The new flame should be burning again in time for the 9-11 observance this September.

And for the community, it will be a welcome sight once again to see the flame burning on the West Springfield green.

Every year since 9-11, family and friends of Melissa Harrington Hughes have gathered at the eternal flame to honor the young West Springfield native who was 27 years old when she died while attending a conference in the north tower of the Twin Towers when terrorists flew hijacked planes into the World Trade Center.

