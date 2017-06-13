Longmeadow voters approve new DPW facility

Longmeadow voters approve a proposition 2 ½ override for a new Department of Public Works facility.

Town officials said the old building is outdated and voters agreed.

The override was approved by a margin - 118 votes in today’s annual town election.

So the town will have a new DPW headquarters, but home and business owners will also see an increase in property taxes.

The override was the only question on this year’s ballot. It will pay for buying the land, plus building, and equipping the new DPW facility.

If it’s approved residents could see an increase in taxes.

“Averaged out over the 20-year financing, it's about 56 cents per thousand dollars of value,” said Town Manager Stephen Crane.

Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane said the current facility was built in 1931.

Since then, the population of Longmeadow has nearly quadrupled.

“The process really goes back to the early 80's when I was in grade school. It was identified as a need back then.”

“It's been something that's been put off, and it's a big expense, but it was needed.”

The new 15-million-dollar facility will be built on Dwight Road on the site of the Grande Meadows Tennis Club.

7 years ago, Longmeadow voters approved a 44-million-dollar override for a new high school.

