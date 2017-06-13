Multiple crews fight fire on Northfield railroad tracks

Northfield Fire, as well as a number of other neighboring departments, responded to Mitchell Gravel Pit off of Route 142 tonight to put out a fire on the railroad tracks.

Northfield Fire Dept. reported that they responded to the area around 6:30 p.m. to put out a pile or railroad ties that caught fire.

They stated that there were no injuries, and the fire isn't close to any residential communities, so there was no danger to the public.

They are however still on scene putting out the fire and expect to be there for the duration of the night.

Western Mass News will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.