Pension for former Springfield officer under review by retirement board

The Springfield Retirement Board will discuss the fate of the pension for former city police officer Kevin Burnham.

Burnham was found dead of an apparent suicide on June 5, inside of his Wilbraham home, on the same day he was supposed to be in court for larceny charges.

Tonight, city solicitor, Edward Pikula, will make the case before the retirement board that Burnham misappropriated money from the department's evidence room. Western Mass News is told Pikula will be citing state law for this.

Burnham worked with the Springfield Police Department for more than 40 years and the investigation by the Attorney General's Office found that Burnham stole upwards of $400,000 from evidence envelopes starting in 2009, and going right up until the year he retired in 2014.

Burnham pleaded not guilty in 2016 to several larceny charges, and was supposed to be in court last Monday for another plea hearing in which he was expected to change his plea to guilty, But he never showed.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m. at the Springfield Municipal building.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and update it as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.