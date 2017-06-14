Another nice day Thursday, but rain returns Friday

High pressure remains in control this evening and tonight, allowing the beautiful weather conditions to continue. As the sun sets, we will cool quickly due to a lot of dry air in place. By midnight we will be nearing 50s and should briefly dip into the upper 40s before dawn. We begin our Thursday clear and cool with a quick warm-up on the way. Highs Thursday afternoon return to the mid and upper 70s with a mostly sunny sky and a southerly breeze.

Winds out of the south will gradually up our dew points Thursday. We still have a very comfortable day on tap, but high clouds will roll in during the afternoon and evening and rain will return by Friday.

With high pressure offshore and an upper level disturbance moving into New England Friday, expect a lot more moisture in the air. Skies stay mostly cloudy and showers arrive with the disturbance in the afternoon and evening. A quarter to half inch of rain is possible by Friday evening.

A warm front will approach western Mass Saturday, keeping clouds and a chance for a shower or thunderstorm around. While it won’t be a washout, not a lot of sunshine is expected. Temps return to near 80 with increasing humidity. It will be more of a sultry night Saturday and Sunday looks humid and warm with highs in the mid-80s. Some sun is possible, which will help fuel a few pop up showers and storms in the afternoon for Father’s Day.

A cold front will be on the way Monday, but with most of the showers and thunderstorms holding off until the afternoon, it should be a warm, humid day. A few stronger thunderstorms are possible Monday evening if the timing of the cold front doesn’t change in the next few days. If the front slows down, a shower could linger into Tuesday as well.

