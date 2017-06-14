Beautiful Wednesday - Warm but dry

A drier more comfortable air mass continues to move into western Mass this morning and today is looking beautiful! It will be sunny and warm but much cooler and drier than the last three days with highs near 80.

We had our 2nd official heat wave of the season here in western Mass as temps rose into the 90s for a third consecutive day!

At Westover AFB:

Sunday high 94

Monday high 96 (new record)

Tuesday high 94

High pressure will dominate our weather today and tomorrow. Thursday will begin cooler with lows in the upper 40s, then we return to the 70s in the afternoon with some high clouds. Our next rain chance will be Friday late in the day as scattered showers roll in from the southwest.

We stay unsettled with mainly cloudy skies for Saturday as a warm front moves through western Mass, bringing another rain chance-though spotty. We are warmer and humid Sunday with pop up showers and thunderstorms possible later in the day, then a cold front comes in Monday with likely showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening.