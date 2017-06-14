Equipment issue leads to early morning power outage, Eversource says

As of now, 76 Eversource customers are still without power in Springfield after an early morning equipment issue.

Eversource spokesperson, Ana Alfaro, told Western Mass News that around 4:45 this morning, roughly 545 customers were without power following the equipment failure.

Alfaro said the plan is to have the remaining 76 customers power restored around 6 a.m.

See if your area is impacted by clicking here.

