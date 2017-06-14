Police in Virginia respond to shooting involving congressman

ALEXANDRIA, VA- Police are investigating a shooting at a park in Alexandria, Virginia, this morning, and initial law enforcement reports indicate that Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, was among those shot.

Two officers were also shot and one suspect in custody, according to initial law enforcement reports.

The FBI has arrived at the scene of the shooting, which is about 7 miles away from the White House in Washington, D.C.

The Alexandria Police Department said victims were being transported to local hospitals.

Western Mass News has reached out to congressman Richard Neal, who has verified that he is okay. Neal is currently in Washington for meetings.

Western Mass News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

