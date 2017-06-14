Southwick PD: Juvenile shot 2 men in the neck with BB gun

A juvenile shot two men in the neck with a BB gun last Friday.

Southwick Police Chief Ricardi told Western Mass News the young person aimed the BB gun out of the window of their Tannery Road home.

The juvenile shot one man who was driving, and another man who was riding a bicycle around 4:20 p.m.

Chief Ricardi said the victims had minor injuries and would not go to the hospital.

Southwick police have confiscated the weapon and their is no threat to the public at this time.

Charges against the juvenile are expected but are pending as the incident remains under investigation.

