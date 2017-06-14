Missing Chicopee resident could be heading towards RI

Chicopee police are searching for an 18-year-old who could be heading towards Rhode Island.

Officer Mike Wilk said Jose Torres has been missing since early Monday morning around 2 a.m.

Torres is described as being 5’11’’ tall, and weighing around 150 pounds and has a thin build. There is no clothing description.

Officer Wilk told Western Mass News Torres left against his families wishes and they are extremely concerned about him.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts, or has seen him is asked to contact Chicopee detectives at 413-594-1730, or can send a private message to the police department’s Facebook page.

