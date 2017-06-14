Nurse in critical condition after getting stabbed at Harrington Hospital in Southbridge

A nurse is in critical condition after getting stabbed this morning at the Harrington Hospital in Southbridge.

The hospital reported the incident on their Facebook page just after noon Wednesday.

"At approximately 10:15 am this morning, an incident occurred in the Southbridge emergency department in which a Harrington employee was seriously injured by a patient wielding a knife who then fled the emergency room," the hospital said.

The nurse was immediately treated in the ER and stabilized before being airlifted to UMass Medical Center in Worcester by Life Flight.

Police did respond to the scene.

"We understand that the suspect was apprehended off campus and is now in custody and is no longer a threat to patients or staff," hospital officials added.

Currently, patient admissions to the emergency department are being restricted. ER management and public safety staff are monitoring.

"All other Harrington locations and services are operating under normal conditions," the hospital explained.

Further details weren't immediately released.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee and her family at this time," the hospital added.

As of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the nurse is considered to be in critical condition.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story. As soon as new details emerge, we'll provide an update.

