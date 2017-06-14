Judge releases suspect who allegedly ran over officer at Holyoke Mall

Holyoke Police held a press conference Wednesday in regards to a suspect who was released by a judge after he allegedly ran over an officer with his vehicle at the Holyoke Mall.

The suspect identified as Charles Moran did go to Holyoke District Court and the judge we're told, released him on his own recognizance.

Police Chief Neiswanger is not pleased with the decision so he held a press conference today at 2 p.m. Click here to watch that press conference.

The incident happened at the Holyoke Mall last Friday, June 9th at 6:30 p.m.

Moran allegedly entered the mall with a bat and got into a domestic dispute with his girlfriend.

Holyoke Police Officer Eric Martin was in the mall and came in contact with Moran where his bat was retrieved and the dispute continued into the parking lot.

Moran's girlfriend told Martin she was fearful of Moran, and at that time Moran grabbed her and put her in the passenger's side of the car. There was a child in the car at the time of the incident.

They placed the car in reverse and fled the area. In that moment Officer Martin was hit by the car and knocked to the ground.

Martin was transported to the hospital and was treated for a sprained right ankle and torn tendons in his left wrist. He remains out of work to recover.

Chief Neiswanger said Moran was pulled over in West Springfield on Route 5 near the Shell gas station.

Moran is 25-years-old and a Westfield resident.

He's facing multiple charges including A&B with Dangerous Weapon, Intimidation of a Witness, Breach While Armed - the bat (he was carrying a baseball bat), Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident, Operating a MV to Endanger, Failure to Stop for Police, Resisting Arrest Reckless Endangerment of a Child (in car), Use of a MV in the Commission of a Felony, Domestic A&B.

