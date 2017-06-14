Chicopee police seek to identify theft suspects

Chicopee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a two people involved in recent thefts.

Officer Mike Wilk told Western Mass News that the suspects stole items from residents on Clarendon Street and Riverdale Road.

The first incident took place on Clarendon Street around 3 a.m. when they attempted to steal a 3 wheeled trike and caused damage while trying to flee the area.

Then on 4:30 a.m. the same day, the suspects went to Riverdale Road and stole items from unlocked vehicles.

Wilk describes one suspect as wearing an Adidas sweatshirt, and the other wears his hair in a large bun.

The Chicopee Police Department posted four surveillance videos of the suspects when the thefts took place.

If anyone knows these suspects, they are asked to contact the detective unit at 413-594-1730 or can private message the department’s Facebook page.

