Cats abandoned in a Westfield Garage

A pair of cats were abandoned mysteriously in a Westfield garage.

A landscaper spotted what he thought was an empty cat carrier, and several days later, the landscaper heard howling cries from the crate.

The property owner quickly called animal control.

The cats were trapped in squalor without food or water. Animal Control Officer Renee Robichaud said the cats were eager to escape their conditions.

“They were vocal and happy to be getting in some air conditioning,” said Robichaud. The pair has been settling in at the Westfield Animal Shelter. The brother and sister were named Boris and Natasha.

“Boris is incredibly outgoing,” she said as the cat nuzzled her hand. “She welcomes being pet and is very social,” she continued.

Despite their resilience, Boris is still underweight.

“His level of skinniness is not one weekends worth of no food. This is probably a couple months of not a proper diet,” she said. But he has a healthy appetite, and always eager for a second helping.

Exactly who dumped the cats in the home is a mystery. Animal Control notes that sometimes the guilty party might not be the animal’s owner.

“A lot of times we see angry neighbors who are sick of the outdoor cat going to the bathroom in their kennels, or rather their garden and yards,” said Robichaud.

Although Boris and Natasha had a cruel twist in their story, it looks like they will have a brighter future. Once they are cleared by a veterinarian, they will be available for adoption.

Anyone with information about Boris and Natasha’s abandonment or history is asked to contact the Westfield Regional Animal Shelter or Westfield Police.

