Congressman Neal reacts to Virginia shooting

Congressman Richard Neal was in Washington at the time of the shooting in Virgina.

"I learned of it this morning when walking to meeting of democratic leaders office," said Neal.

Congressman Neal spoke to Western Mass News via Facetime at his Washington office.

He said democratic house leader Nancy Pelosi could not make the scheduled meeting because her apartment was locked down by security after the shooting.

The shooter was identified as 66-year old James Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois.

His Facebook page is largely political, and filled with anti-Trump sentiments such as 'Trump is guilty and should go to prison for treason'.

Congressman Neal said he is concerned about the direction the country is headed when it comes to political discourse.

"I do think the clear indication across country change of discourse [is the] way [we] talk to each other, and ways we disagree. I think tamping back some of that rhetoric could be very helpful understanding there are those out there wishing to commit great harm to elected officials and others," Neal noted.



Congressman Neal told Western Mass News that so far he has not requested security details for his public appearances but safety is always a major consideration.

He said he won't be curtailing his public appearances but adds that will work with his staff to make sure local authorities are notified when he's attending events in the community.

