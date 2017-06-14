Agawam police investigate recent tire theft

An Agawam resident has woken up to their car on blocks for the second time in the last two weeks.



Now, Agawam police are stepping in and conducting an investigation to track down the possible suspect or suspects.

When Agawam resident Chantal Bernard went outside to get into her Honda Accord, she noticed something was missing.

"I was confused at first, I rubbed my eyes, and looked again and [the tires] were still gone," said Bernard.

She posted a picture to Facebook, showing the car on blocks.

Chantal told Western Mass News that the last few weeks have been tough, because this isn't the only thing that's gone missing from her yard.

"Lights [were] stolen in our front yard a few weeks ago, so it's really frustrating these last few weeks," Bernard noted.

Surveillance video at the home captured the suspect in the act.

The family wants answers not only because the tires will cost money to replace, but because they rely on the car for everyday travel.

The Agawam Police Department currently has one other open investigation involving tire thefts and they ask anyone who knows anything about these incidents to contact them at 413-786-4767.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.