High-rise apartment fire in London sparks local concern

Springfield has several high rise apartment buildings, and the recent tragedy in London, can pose concerns among residents.

Chesnut Towers is one of the many high rise buildings in the city, and although it is considered safe, what happened in London may have some concerned.

James Daniels' family and friends live in Chesnut Towers; one of the tallest buildings in the city.

"I don't know how anybody would make it out of here if it caught on fire from the bottom," said Daniels.

An overnight fire erupted in a 24-story apartment building on Tuesday night.

The blaze killed up to 12 people and injured 74 others. At one point during the inferno, residents threw a baby and other small children from high windows to people on the sidewalk.



"I'm not sure what happened in London, if they had sprinklers or if they were not working. All high rise buildings in the state of Massachusetts are required to have sprinklers. They are the most effective way to put out a fire," said Springfield Fire Commissioner Joseph Conant.

Sprinkler inspections are carried out every three months to ensure they are working.

Chesnut Towers is regularly inspected and passes.

If they don't pass, the city can take them to court and can even evacuate the building if a violations warrants it.

The building currently has an open case with the city about a garage.

Springfield code enforcement told Western Mass News that Chesnut Towers is complying fully to fix the problems the city found.

The building has fire has procedures in place to ensure safety for all.

"[The] building is supposed to have two stairwells. If we are going up there for a fire we would use one for fire extinguishing and the other for evacuations," said Conant.

Reports from the Springfield Fire Department show they do respond to fires at Chesnut Tower, but they are usually cooking related.

