Town of Amherst proposes new changes to downtown parking

Parking in downtown Amherst can be tricky and has been a frustration over the years for many patrons and business owners alike.

Now, a new group said they're proposing changes that would finally make it easier to park in front of your restaurant or shop.

To fix the issue, the town hired a Boston consultant group and formed a coalition called the 'Downtown Parking Group.'

"Amherst has a relatively small downtown area and parking during certain times of the day is in really high demand," said Connie Kruger of the Amherst Select Board.

Together, the group has come up with a new idea to maximize the spaces they have.

The town admits that the parking is inconsistent as they have two hour parking in select places where you either pay at a kiosk or at a meter.

"People want to come down and know where they can find parking. If they come and don't find it close to where they want to be they get discouraged and perhaps less likely to come back," Kruger noted.

Out of the 3,400 spaces in and around downtown, only 1,000 are public parking.

The group has proposed some ideas that will include parking in the "core" downtown area, right next to shops and restaurants, but will cost more.

From 50-cents to $1 an hour will hopefully discourage those who blindly "feed the meter" with more time then they need.

Four hour limits will span across the board and new kiosks that are app friendly, and free parking everywhere after 8 p.m.

The public meeting to unveil the new parking ideas will be June 22nd from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Jones Library.

