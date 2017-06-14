Gypsy caterpillars wreak havoc on Hampden homeowner

A Hampden homeowner's backyard that was once filled with local wildlife has now been bombarded by gypsy moth caterpillars.

Bonnie Wood's backyard has been one filled with deer, assorted birds and chipmunks scurrying in the woods, but over the last several weeks, an invasion of gypsy caterpillars has taken form.

"You can't walk five steps in this back yard without seeing one, stepping on one, finding leaf shavings in your hair, or catching them crawling on your clothes," said Woods.

She told Western Mass News there was never intention to harm them, but the bug problem has gone too far.

American Pest Solutions said spraying them will work but it could be toxic to other wildlife.

If you don't want to spray your trees, they recommend using over the counter insecticides.

They also mentioned that residents need to be ready as we're going to see gypsy moth numbers climb within the next few years.

