Springfield "Most Wanted" suspect arrested on Walnut Street

Springfield police arrested a most wanted suspect that they’ve been hunting since June 2.
Springfield police found the suspect, Larry Green, 23 of Springfield, hiding out in an apartment on Walnut Street at 7 a.m. this morning.
He was arrested without incident.
Green was charged with the following:
He was arraigned today in Springfield District Court.
