Springfield "Most Wanted" suspect arrested on Walnut Street

Springfield police arrested a most wanted suspect that they’ve been hunting since June 2.

Springfield police found the suspect, Larry Green, 23 of Springfield, hiding out in an apartment on Walnut Street at 7 a.m. this morning.

He was arrested without incident.

Green was charged with the following:

Attempted A&B With a Firearm

Malicious Damage Over $250

Carrying a Loaded Firearm

Discharging a Firearm within 500 ft. Of a Dwelling

He was arraigned today in Springfield District Court.

