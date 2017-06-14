Springfield "Most Wanted" suspect arrested on Walnut Street - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield "Most Wanted" suspect arrested on Walnut Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield police arrested a most wanted suspect that they’ve been hunting since June 2.

Springfield police found the suspect, Larry Green, 23 of Springfield, hiding out in an apartment on Walnut Street at 7 a.m. this morning.

He was arrested without incident.

Green was charged with the following:

  • Attempted A&B With a Firearm
  • Malicious Damage Over $250
  • Carrying a Loaded Firearm
  • Discharging a Firearm within 500 ft. Of a Dwelling

He was arraigned today in Springfield District Court.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

