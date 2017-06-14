Ludlow Hap Housing plan met with criticism at town meeting

A proposal to build affordable housing in Ludlow was met with some opposition.

The Ludlow Zoning Board of Appeals heard that very clearly during public comment tonight about HAP Housing planned for Fuller Street.

The meeting was held at Ludlow High School.

They discussed the proposal of building housing units on Fuller Street, but residents are concerned it’s too close to the elementary school and wetlands area.

HAP Housing is looking to build a 43-unit affordable housing complex on 188 Fuller Street.

Some residents and town officials said that the location raises some concerns.

One is an increase in traffic at the already busy intersection.

They fear the additional housing would bring more cars coming in and out of the area.

The 5.3-acre parcel is also across the street from Chapin Street Elementary School and next to wetlands.

A HAP Housing representative did say that they had an ecological scientist review the project, and it shouldn’t affect the ecosystem there.

Ultimately, the Zoning Board of Appeals has the power to approve or deny the permit needed for the plan to move forward.

We spoke with a member of the zoning board, and they said that they expect to have a few more public meetings before making a decision.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.