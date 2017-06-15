Clouds are back and rain arrives Friday

We remain comfortable with temperatures in the 70s this afternoon and early evening along with a healthy breeze out of the south. Dry weather continues for the valley this evening, but a shower may reach Berkshire Co before midnight. Clouds increase for everyone tonight ahead of our next round of wet weather.

We begin our Friday in the 50s with cloudy skies and a shower or two through the morning drive. Rain chances increase through the late morning and rain is likely by the afternoon. A few heavier downpours are possible along with a rumble of thunder. Rain will keep high temps in the mid to upper 60s and we only fall to around 60 Friday night with a lingering shower or two.

A warm front will approach western Mass Saturday, keeping patchy clouds around along with a shower chance around much of the morning. By the afternoon, we should warm to around 80 as the front moves northeast and we may see a break of sun. Humidity will begin to tick up as well and it will be a very muggy night ahead. Father’s Day looks hot and humid with highs in the middle to upper 80s. It will feel tropical outside and a pop up shower or thunderstorm is possible in the late afternoon and evening.

Our next likely chance for rain will come Monday as a cold front moves into southern New England from the west. Lots of clouds will help keep temps in the low to mid 80s, then showers and thunderstorms arrive in the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is a possibility-something we will keep you posted on as we get closer.

Showers may linger through Tuesday morning if our cold front slows down. Some clearing should occur later in the day and we remain warm. Wednesday is looking a bit nicer with sun and clouds, but an upper level disturbance may bring a few showers later in the day.

