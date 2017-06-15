Pleasant today, rain on the way for Friday

High pressure remains in control today supplying us with another beautiful day. It's a cool start but we'll have a quick warm-up today. Highs this afternoon will reach into the mid and upper 70s with a plenty of sunshine followed. High clouds will roll in this afternoon and evening and rain will return for tomorrow.

With high pressure offshore and an upper level disturbance moving into New England tomorrow, expect a lot more moisture in the air. Skies stay mainly cloudy and showers arrive, mainly in the afternoon with the disturbance. A quarter to half inch of rain is possible by tomorrow evening.

A warm front will approach western Mass Saturday, keeping clouds and a chance for a shower or thunderstorm around. Most of the day will be dry and there will be a little bit of sunshine as well. Temps return to the lower 80's with increasing humidity. It will be more of a sultry night Saturday and Sunday looks humid and warm with highs in the mid-80s. There will some sunshine which will help fuel a few pop up showers and storms in the afternoon for Father's Day.

A cold front will be on the way Monday, but with most of the showers and thunderstorms holding off until the afternoon, it should be a warm, humid day. A few stronger thunderstorms are possible Monday evening if the timing of the cold front doesn't change in the next few days. If the front slows down, a shower could linger into Tuesday as well.

