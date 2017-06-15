Staying unsettled and getting steamy this weekend

Steadier rain will be tapering off this evening and tonight only a few spotty showers will linger. Skies remain mostly cloudy and areas of fog are possible. Temperatures fall into the lower 60s through Saturday morning.

Saturday will be an unsettled day as a warm front slowly moves northeast through western Mass. A few showers are possible in the morning, then a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon as some sun breaks through the clouds and temps rise back to near 80. We will become more humid behind the warm front as well and muggy conditions last through Monday.

Dew points continue to rise Sunday and we will start to feel more tropical outside. Temperatures get warmer too with the help of more sunshine and highs should hit middle 80s, if not a bit warmer in the valley. We are mainly dry Sunday, but a pop-up shower or thunderstorm late in the day is possible. We will get breezy too with gusty southerly winds Sunday afternoon.

A line of thunderstorms looks to develop ahead of an approaching cold front Monday. This line will need to be watched carefully as it moves into western Mass Monday evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible along with very heavy rainfall. Showers should linger into early Tuesday morning as the front moves through, then some clearing is possible. We remain seasonable for the first day of summer, but an upper level disturbance may bring some late-day showers and storms. We look to get a nice day Thursday with lower humidity and some sunshine.

