16 arrested on drug related charges at Springfield bus station

It was a busy day for Springfield detectives on Wednesday as they arrested 16 people in 10 hours.

Sgt. Delaney of the Springfield Police Department said narcotics detectives and officers of the “Metro Unit” were staked out at the downtown bus station on Main Street.

Throughout the day and into the evening, 16 people were arrested on drug related charges and police also issued 23 trespass orders for the bus station.

The arrests resulted in the recovery of 112 bags of heroin, 1 clonapan pill and $180 in cash.

“The Narcotics Division Detectives under the direction of Captain Keenan will continue the full court press on the bus terminal to rid that area of illegal narcotics,” said Sgt. Delaney.

Angela Anderson age age 53 of 55 Ridgewood Place, Springfield, Possession of Heroin Jamie Martinez age 63 of 74 Vermont St. Springfield, Possession of Heroin Duane Barrett age 56 (homeless), Default Warrant Alexis Cruz age 48 of 67 Terrence St. Springfield, Distribution of Heroin Jose Cepero-Rivera age 43 of 755 Worthington St, 3 Counts Distribution of Heroin, Possession of Heroin With Intent to Distribute Pedro Roman age 32 of 282 Central St. Springfield, MA, Possession of a Class B Substance With Intent to Distribute Cornelius Sewell age 51 of 98 Division St. Springfield, Distribution of Heroin, Possession of Heroin With Intent Joel Burgos-Baez age 44 of 327 Liberty St. Springfield, Possession of Heroin Angel Maldonado age 46 of 8 Parkwood Street, Springfield, Possession of Suboxone With Intent Cassandra Valcourt age 43 of 87 Monrovia Street, Springfield, Possession of Heroin Orlando Davis age 37 of 87 Monrovia Street, Springfield, Possession Of Heroin With Intent Jason Perez age 34 of 10 North Bridge Street Holyoke, MA, Possession of a Class B Substance Raymond Leblanc age 24 (homeless), Possession of a Class B Substance Louis Calabrese age 56 of 91 Lane st. West Springfield, Distribution of Heroin, Possession of Heroin With Intent Anthony Lanzetti age 31 of 35 Fairview Drive, Madison CT, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Cocaine Giovanni Martinez age 37 of 40 Cambridge st. Springfield, Distribution of Heroin

