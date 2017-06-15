Belchertown police look for man who allegedly assaulted female jogger

Belchertown police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman who was out for a run on Wednesday.

David Squires of the Belchertown Police Department told Western Mass News that the woman was running near the old railroad bed between Stadler Street to Franklin Street, also known as Route 181 when the incident occurred.

The report indicates that around 3 p.m. a man approached the woman from behind and pushed her to the ground. He then made “sexually suggestive comments” towards her.

Luckily, she was able to run away from the man unharmed.

The suspect is described as being approximately 65-years-old, is around 5’10’’ tall and is heavy set with messy grey hair and an unkempt beard. He was wearing denim shorts and a dark colored t-shirt.

Police are investigating the incident and anyone with information or who may have spotted the suspect in the area is asked to contact Belchertown police at 413-323-6685.

