"Areas of interest" discovered in search for car connected to Molly Bish case

State police and a private investigator updated the public with new, but very limited details regarding the murder of Molly Bish.

Authorities spent an entire day searching a former campground in West Brookfield.

The lead about the car possibly being buried at the former campground originated with a tip campaign event called "just one piece" that the Bish family began three years ago.

They searched the area using ground penetrating radar which goes over the ground and shows disturbance patterns below the surface of the earth.

In this case authorities are looking for a white car that may be connected to a suspect connected to Bish's murder.

Molly's mother remembers a man sitting in a white car at the pond the day before molly disappeared.

Molly Bish disappeared from her lifeguard job at Comins pond 17 years ago this month. Her remains were found three years later in Palmer.

On Thursday evening, State police and Private Investigator, Sarah Stein held a press conference following the search.

"We did find very compelling areas of interest and items on the surface of the ground that would lead us to believe something is buried," said Stein.

It is white car that the Bish family feels may be buried at this former campground.

"We do have an extremely compelling person of interest at this point," Stein noted.

The Bish family private investigator Sarah Stein says the family is hopeful this could be the lead that could help find Molly's killer.

"I believe they are hopeful. I would imagine they are being cautiously optimistic, this has been sync a long journey for them. 17 years is a lot of ups and downs so we're being cautiously optimistic that we'll find something," said Stein.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and will update with more information once it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.